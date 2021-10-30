Raymond James Boosts Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $140.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.36.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.00. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $128.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 408,920 shares of company stock valued at $44,036,202 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

