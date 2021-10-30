Raymond James Boosts Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Price Target to $54.00

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.87. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 26.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 46.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,980,000 after purchasing an additional 54,397 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 108.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 349.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 27,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 27.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

