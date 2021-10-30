Raymond James Increases North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Price Target to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$24.00 to C$26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.56.

North American Construction Group stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $516.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 504,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,695 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 609,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after buying an additional 28,452 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 530,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 302,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

