Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

RC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.46.

RC stock opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $11.11 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.86%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 93.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $795,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 36.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 38.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

