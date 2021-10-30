Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Stock Price Down 3.9% After Earnings Miss

Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) traded down 3.9% on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $18.44 and last traded at $18.97. 6,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,437,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Realogy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Realogy during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 145.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.53.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

