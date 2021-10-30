Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) PT Lowered to GBX 8,900

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,900 ($116.28) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 6,000 ($78.39) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,870 ($102.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Agricole decreased their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,546.25 ($98.59).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 5,925 ($77.41) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,671.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6,125.15. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($64.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market cap of £42.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.72.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Pamela Kirby purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,692 ($74.37) per share, for a total transaction of £56,920 ($74,366.34).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

