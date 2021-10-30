Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Announces Earnings Results

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.38. The company had a trading volume of 3,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $381.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.92. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $65.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 504 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.51 per share, with a total value of $26,465.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Red River Bancshares stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 1,394.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Red River Bancshares were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

