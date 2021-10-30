Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.41

Redline Communications Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.41 and traded as high as $0.54. Redline Communications Group shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 8,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

About Redline Communications Group (OTCMKTS:RDLCF)

Redline Communications Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and provision of wireless communications product and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Hardware and Software Products; Professional Services and 3rd Party Equipment; and Maintenance and Support.

