Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 74.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

NYSE RWT traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.56. 1,356,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,100.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

