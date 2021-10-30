Reef Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $95.33 Million (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0314 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reef has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $463.02 million and $95.33 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.91 or 0.00315162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00239948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00012929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00097093 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

REEF is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 14,767,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

