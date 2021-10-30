Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Position Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 34,224 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at about $30,767,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,825,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,051,000 after buying an additional 188,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at about $19,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.78.

RGA stock opened at $118.08 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.73%.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

