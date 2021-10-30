Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 390.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a current ratio of 18.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

