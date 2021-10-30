Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 463,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 282,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $13,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 287,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,700 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,205,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,483,000 after purchasing an additional 600,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 193.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 21,326 shares during the last quarter. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $31.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

