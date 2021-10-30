Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $12.84 Million Stake in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,413,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,890,771 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $12,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Nokia during the second quarter worth $334,489,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Nokia by 38.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 8,462,537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Nokia by 11,783.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,529,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,217,000 after buying an additional 20,356,782 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Nokia by 59.1% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 20,195,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,440,000 after buying an additional 7,502,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Nokia by 1,252.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,409,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after buying an additional 15,196,626 shares during the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday. Cowen raised Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

NOK stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

