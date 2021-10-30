Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 172.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 256,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.20% of AerCap worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 5,632.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,378,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,470 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 239.6% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,106,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,276 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $86,499,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $57,220,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $46,065,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.00. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $65.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.31.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

