Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 47,026 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,026 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Blueprint Medicines worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $112.49 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.04.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.37%. The business had revenue of $24.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $11.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,920 shares of company stock worth $5,621,396. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.