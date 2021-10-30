Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

RTOKY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,666. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.51%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.

