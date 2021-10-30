Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have commented on RTOKY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Peel Hunt cut Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.
RTOKY stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,666. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 0.77.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm through its products and services protect people from the dangers of pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Benelux, Germany, Southern Europe, and Latin America.
