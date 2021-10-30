ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Down 78.0% in October

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 78.0% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ReoStar Energy stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 5,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,001. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. ReoStar Energy has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

