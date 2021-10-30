Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 165,107 shares.The stock last traded at $22.85 and had previously closed at $23.49.

RPTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $928.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.65.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 6,697 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $227,162.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

