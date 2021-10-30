Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 6.12%.

Shares of Repsol stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 11th. initiated coverage on Repsol in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

