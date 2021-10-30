Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Raised to $129.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $116.14 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $134.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.22. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $87.08 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,712,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,278,625,000 after buying an additional 792,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,249,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,674,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 147.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,033,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997,759 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,704,000 after acquiring an additional 264,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

