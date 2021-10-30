Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.80. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DVN. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Devon Energy stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.68, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.20.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

