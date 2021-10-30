Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.64 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 126.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.