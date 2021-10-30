Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Simmons First National Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.89 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

