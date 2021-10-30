Research Analysts Set Expectations for 3M’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MMM)

3M (NYSE:MMM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 3M in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.05.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

MMM stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $156.99 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Quilter Plc increased its stake in 3M by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $16,185,000. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 106.5% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.