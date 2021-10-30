Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.

OTCMKTS:RXLSF remained flat at $$19.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.

Rexel Company Profile

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

