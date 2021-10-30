Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 118.0% from the September 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.3 days.
OTCMKTS:RXLSF remained flat at $$19.99 during mid-day trading on Friday. Rexel has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $21.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.58.
Rexel Company Profile
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Rexel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.