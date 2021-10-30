Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products has a payout ratio of 58.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

NASDAQ:REYN opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.30. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael E. Graham purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,430.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.