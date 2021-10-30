Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $42.73

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$42.73 and traded as high as C$43.96. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at C$43.46, with a volume of 28,537 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on RCH. TD Securities raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target (up from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total transaction of C$125,902.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,013.25.

About Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.