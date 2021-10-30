Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.01). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $26.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ RIGL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $574.06 million, a PE ratio of -67.20 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average of $3.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIGL. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.