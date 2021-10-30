Robert W. Baird Downgrades Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) to Neutral

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $44.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research raised Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $40.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. Terminix Global has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Terminix Global will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

