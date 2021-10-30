Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Robinhood Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HOOD. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robinhood Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $34.97 on Wednesday. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.26.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,893.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aparna Chennapragada sold 18,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $1,200,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $872,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 259,595 shares of company stock worth $9,611,931.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $192,573,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,495,000. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,696,000. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,590,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

