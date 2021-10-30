Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

RHHVF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Friday, September 17th.

OTCMKTS RHHVF traded down $7.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $308.57 and a fifty-two week high of $411.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $385.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $367.68.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

