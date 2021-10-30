ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $47.93

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.93 and traded as low as $46.62. ROHM shares last traded at $46.62, with a volume of 4,152 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.00.

ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ROHM had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 10.27%.

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

