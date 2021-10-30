Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

