Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Truist began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.94 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.