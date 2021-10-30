Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,469 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roku by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $304.90 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.52 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $329.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.74.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total value of $36,071,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 in the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

