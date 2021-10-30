ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.85 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One ROOBEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $21.75 million and $1.85 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ROOBEE

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,531,660,664 coins. ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars.

