Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $56.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Western Digital from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.68.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $36.59 and a 1 year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the third quarter worth about $393,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Western Digital by 26.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 179.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Western Digital by 35.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.