Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Price Target to C$11.75

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CUF.UN. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cominar REIT alerts:

Shares of CUF.UN opened at C$11.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -21.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.47. Cominar REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.