Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,433,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,060 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $130,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 31.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.