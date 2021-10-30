Royal Bank of Canada Increases Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target to $155.00

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.52% from the stock’s current price.

OAS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $120.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

