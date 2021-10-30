Royal Bank of Canada Sells 125,331 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,394,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125,331 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.24% of The Progressive worth $136,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 35.7% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in The Progressive by 121.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $4,167,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,648 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,168. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

PGR opened at $94.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.35%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

