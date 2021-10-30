Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 11th

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of RDSA opened at GBX 1,681 ($21.96) on Friday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 929.66 ($12.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795.20 ($23.45). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,537.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,459.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £130.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.44.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDSA shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($18.68) to GBX 1,710 ($22.34) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($24.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.