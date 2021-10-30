RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in RPC were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 113,648 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPC by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in RPC by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 619,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 62.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RES stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.83. RPC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. RPC’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RPC, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total transaction of $528,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 847,837 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,726. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

