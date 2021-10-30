RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full-year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NYSE:RPM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.20. 831,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,415. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.67. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in RPM International by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

