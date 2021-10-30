RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Increased to GBX 138 by Analysts at Peel Hunt

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target upped by Peel Hunt from GBX 121 ($1.58) to GBX 138 ($1.80) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RPS. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on RPS Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of RPS Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get RPS Group alerts:

RPS stock opened at GBX 126.40 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.23, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19. RPS Group has a 1 year low of GBX 49 ($0.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 131.80 ($1.72). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 106.94.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 0.26 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider John Douglas acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($137,183.17).

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Norway, the Netherlands, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; environment; advisory and management consulting; exploration and development; planning and approvals; health, safety, and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training and communication; and creative services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.