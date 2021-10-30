Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc., headquartered in Winter Park, Florida, is the largest fine dining steakhouse company in the U.S. as measured by the total number of Company-owned and franchisee-owned restaurants, with over 150 Ruth’s Chris Steak House locations worldwide specializing in USDA Prime grade steaks served in Ruth’s Chris’ signature fashion – sizzling. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $31.00 to $26.50 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CL King upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Shares of RUTH opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.26 million, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.64 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $263,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,441.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 7.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 6.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

