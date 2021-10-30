Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Raised to $96.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $93.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,330,000 after acquiring an additional 876,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,249,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,213,000 after buying an additional 108,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 12.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,740,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,690,000 after buying an additional 303,465 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after buying an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,217,000 after buying an additional 36,871 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.