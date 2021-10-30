Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-8.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.57. Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

Ryder System stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. The stock had a trading volume of 955,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,905. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.80.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.