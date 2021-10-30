Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.360-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.400-$8.500 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System stock traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.95. 955,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.52.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is -859.26%.

In other news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ryder System stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 206,653 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Ryder System worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.